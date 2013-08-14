The Map Of The Busiest Flight Paths In The World Is Startling

Every day, around four million people fly on aeroplanes. This breaks down to roughly 1.7 billion people riding 25 million flights annually.

Where the busiest flight routes are might surprise you, however.

The outstanding Vizual Statistix tumblr pulled flight data from an Amadeus report about the top flight paths taken each year by passenger volume.

The result will probably surprise you:

Check out the Vizual Statistix tumblr here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.