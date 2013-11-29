This Map Shows Which States Are Booming, Which Are Stagnating, And Which Are Starting To Fall Behind

Every quarter, the Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve publishes a look at coincident economic indicators by each state to show which states are thriving and which are now.

The good news is that over the past quarter, the economic data has shown improvement in 45 states. Only 5 are seeing shrinking right now. (Via Calculated Risk).

On the map, the dark green areas are booming, light green represents modest improvement, and red is shrinking.

