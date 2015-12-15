This map shows all of the 'Star Wars' filming locations you can actually visit

The adventures you see in “Star Wars” may happen in a galaxy far, far away, but it turns out that it’s not all that difficult to visit the sites where the movies were filmed.

With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” set to premiere this week, online travel site Cyplon Holidays has created an infographic showing all of the movies’ real-life filming locations.

To put the data together, they reviewed film locations listed on the Star Wars website and in T

he Worldwide Guide To Movie Locations.

The results span the globe, from canyons and deserts in the US to mountains and palaces in Europe.

To embark on your own “Star Wars” adventure, check out the full infographic below.

