Here's How The Map Of Europe Would Be Redrawn If All The Separatist Movements Get Their Way

The Scottish independence movement will embolden other active separatist groups in Europe to win their freedom, whether or not Scotland votes to secede from the United Kingdom on Thursday.

From Catalonia and Basque Country in Spain to Veneto, South Tyrol, and the island of Sardinia in Italy to Flanders in Belgium, “the precedent of the vote on self-determination will reverberate around the Continent,” The New York Times writes.

If you want a rough idea of how European borders would have to be redrawn if regions with a separatist agenda got their way, you can look at the map below, put together by the European Free Alliance, to which “40 progressive nationalist, regionalist and autonomous parties throughout the European Union” belong.

