REMINDER: Sears Is Still A Retail Superpower

Sears frequently makes headlines for its tumbling stock price and falling sales.

But despite many store closures in recent years, Sears and its discount chain Kmart still have an insane amount of locations.

Morgan Stanley is out with its latest retail “Atlas” which shows the breakdown of various retailers by geography.

Their Sears and Kmart map shows that despite the doom-and-gloom headlines, the retailer is still quite powerful.

Sears and Kmart have more than 1,000 locations each, for a total of nearly 2,500 stores. For comparison, competitor Macy’s has 843 stores.

Here’s the map.

