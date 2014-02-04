This Map Shows How The GDP Of US States Compare To Countries Around The World

BI contributor Randy Olson passed along this map, created by reddit user Phaenthi, that presents U.S. states and corresponding countries with similar GDP.

Olson, who moderates the subreddit DataisBeautiful, noted that the map is not adjusted for population size “e.g., Minnesota has a population of ~5.5 million and Nigeria has a population of ~175 million.”

California is the obvious powerhouse, with a GDP of about $US2 trillion in in 2012 compared to Canada’s 2012 total of about $US1.82 trillion.

And the 2012 GDP of Texas was about $US1.4 trillion, making it considerably bigger than Mexico $US1.18 trillion. New York saw a 2012 GDP of about $US1.2 trillion compared to South Korea’s $US1.12 trillion.

Illinois ($695 billion 2012 GDP), driven by private industries and manufacturing, is comparable to Saudi Arabia ($711 billion) and its oil-driven economy.

A couple of other surprises: Colorado (at $US274 billion) is bigger than Egypt (at $US254 billion) and Indiana (at $US298 billion) is considerably bigger than Israel (at $US241 billion).

The 2012 GDP of the entire United States was about $US16.2 trillion.

Check it out:

