This Map Shows Which NFL Team Every County Roots For

Social media is increasingly becoming a popular way to understand regional fandom in professional sports. Recently, DNAinfo found that the Knicks have more fans than the Yankees by looking at Facebook likes in NYC.

The interactive map below shows NFL fandom across the U.S. based on the number of people following the teams’ official Twitter accounts.

Take a look and play around with it to see where and how popular certain teams are in regions of the U.S.

It’s interesting to see the popularity of big-name teams like the Dallas Cowboys or Denver Broncos and their far reach around the country.

The “compare” option is also a cool feature, especially for areas with several teams in the same region. For instance, the Philadelphia Eagles have more Twitter followers and a wider range of fans than the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have more followers and more fan regions than the Eagles.

It’s not exactly scientific, but it makes for fun data to explore.

