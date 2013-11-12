This Map Shows Which Countries Dominate The World Of Heavy Metal

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt tweeted “Finland and Sweden seems to be the global leaders in heavy metal bands. Also.” He attached this map:

Finland, Sweden, and Norway are clearly outpacing the world when it comes to metal bands.

Some claim that Finland is “the only country in the world where metal is mainstream,” and the MANOWAR Magic Circle Festival in Helsinki looks intense. People actually study Finnish and Norwegian to better understand heavy metal music.

As for Bildt’s “Also,” in 2012 Finland earned merit for the best school system in the world. Finland and Denmark are two of the three least corrupt countries in the world. And Sweden is the most socially advanced country in the world.

