Here's What London's Airspace Looks Like After All Planes Were Grounded

There are no flights leaving from London airports right now due a major computer failure, Eurocontrol tweeted at around 3:17 p.m. GMT.

Flights over London are still landing, but no flights are taking off. Flights that can’t land at Heathrow will be diverted to a different airport.

Here’s a map showing planes in the London airspace aroun 4 p.m. GMT, from AirLive.net. It’s really empty out there.

