Qaddafi continues his rampage across territories previously held by rebels, and according to Al Jazeera, his forces are nearing the rebel capital of Benghazi.



Via the IEA, here’s a big, crisp look at Libya’s oil infrastructure. Definitely worth referring back to.

Photo: IEA

