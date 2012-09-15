An Incredible Map Of Today's Global Islamic Protests

If you can’t keep track of all the Muslim protests erupting across the globe, you’re not alone.



The uproar over a 14-minute anti-Islam YouTube video has sparked furious protests from Somalia to Egypt to Sudan to Tunisia to Libya to Bangladesh to Indonesia to Pakistan.

With new reports of protests surfacing every minute, we’ve compiled the latest reported incidents into this handy interactive Google Map. Click the locations and embedded links for more details about each incident.

View Muslim Protests in a larger map

View the original post at The Atlantic Wire

