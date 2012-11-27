MAP: Where You Can Find The Fastest Growing Incomes In America

The Bureau of Economic Analysis has just updated their map showing personal income growth among the nation’s counties from 2010 to 2011. They found positive growth in 98.4 per cent of them.



40-one of the 50 fastest-growing counties were in Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Increases in farm income were a major factor in the growth rates for most of these counties, the agency said.

Growth ranged from 62.2 per cent in King County, Texas to -28.8 per cent in Lynn County, Texas.

Here’s the full picture:

Photo: BEA





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.