This World Map Shows Where Things Have The Highest Chance Of Going Wrong

In the wake of yesterday’s Malaysia Airlines crash and the start of ground operations by Israeli forces in Gaza, the world is again attuned to the various geopolitical hotspots where risk exists for major conflict to crop up.

Deutsche Bank published the map below last Thursday laying out the three main areas of the globe where the risk of conflict escalation is particularly acute.

And though the map doesn’t include the most recent developments, these regions still remain the major flash points of geopolitical tensions.

As news regarding the situations in Ukraine, Russia, and the Middle East continues to break, this map is a useful guide to orienting yourself with where tensions are high and risks exist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.