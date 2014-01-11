This Map Shows The Locations Of The World's Most Important Fictional Places

Ever wonder where exactly King Kong came from?

We know the the fictional giant ape came from Skull Island, and according to this map from WONDERNODE, that is located in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The inventive map also proves that there’s more going on in Antarctica than most people think.

Check it out: (Click on the map to see the larger version.)

