MAP: Workers In These States Will Get A Higher Minimum Wage This Year

Ashley Lutz

This year, 14 states will raise their minimum wages.

The increase in salary is important to millions of fast food and retail workers, who often start at the minimum wage.

A recent map by Wells Fargo shows which states will raise their wages.

The hefty hourly wage hike of $US1 in California will impact restaurants like Chipotle and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, who operate many locations in the state, according to the research note.

Here’s a map showing minimum wage increases in California, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Missouri, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Montana, and Ohio.

Map fast food wage increases Wells Fargo Equity Research

