MAP OF THE DAY: The States With The Most Gun Deaths

This map from Richard Florida is getting a lot of attention in light of the Arizona massacre. Arizona is among the worst.



Among Florida’s findings: The places with the most gun deaths include places that voted McCain and have high poverty.

States without as many gun deaths are characterised by places that have a strong “creative class” and lots of college graduates.

Photo: Richard Florida

