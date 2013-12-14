Here Are The Countries Where Tons Of People Are Getting Plastic Surgery [MAP]

There were 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgery procedures performed in the U.S. alone in 2012, up 5% from the previous year, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

But America doesn’t top the list of countries with the most aesthetic/cosmetic procedures. Italy, Greece, and, South Korea had the most aesthetic/cosmetic procedures per 1,000 people in 2011, according to a map from International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and Goldman Sachs.

The U.S., Colombia and Brazil are also right up there.

