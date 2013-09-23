MAP: Here Are The Countries That Work Hard And The Ones Where They Like To Relax

Which countries work like crazy and which ones work hard?

Our friend Seth Kadish who runs the fantastic Visual Statistix Tumblr put together this graphic of OECD countries, to answer exactly this question.

The more red or orange a country is, the harder it works. So, countries like South Korea and Mexico get the work-ethic prize.

The more blue a country is, the more workers like to chill: Congrats France!

The index combines average hours worked per year and average retirement age to create the ultimate index.

(Many countries aren’t represented, because they aren’t in the OECD, and thus not in the OECD statistical database from which the information was drawn.)

