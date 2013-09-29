MAP: Here Are The Countries That Collect The Most And Least In Taxes

Everyone loves to complain about taxes, but folks in some countries have a much greater right to complain than others.

Business Insider’s Walter Hickey recently put together a guide to the global economy in a series of maps. The data is based on information from the site Countrylicious.

One of the maps shows the percentage of GDP various countries take in taxes.

There’s a pretty big range in tax collections. Not surprisingly, perhaps, Cuba takes more in tax money as a percentage of GDP than anywhere else. The socialist Scandinavian nations are also highly ranked.

On the other hand, the U.S., like many East Asian countries, is pretty low in total tax collections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.