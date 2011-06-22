MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Cities Where Employment Won't Recover For Years

A new report by the U.S. Conference of Mayors predicts that more than 50 cities won’t return to pre-recession employment until at least 2016.



Places like New London, Conn. and Lake Charles, La. are among 38 cities that shouldn’t expect to see levels bounce back until 2021 or later.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles won’t reach full employment until at least 2017.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. New York, Dallas and Denver can look forward to full employment by 2012. New Orleans will get there by the end of this year.

