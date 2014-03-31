This Animated Map Shows How Apple's Stores Have Spread Around The World Since 2001

The Apple Store is arguably the most successful story in retail history outside of Walmart.

Despite having just over 400 stores, Apple brought in nearly $US7 billion in revenue from its physical stores in its most recent quarter.

Last year, nearly 100 million people shopped at their stores in a single quarter — that’s more than 18,000 visitors per store per week.

That’s incredibly impressive when you take into consideration the fact that Apple has only been opening its iconic retail locations since 2001. Below, we’ve taken the locations and dates when Apple opened every one of its stores to create an animated map of openings over time.

It’s amazing to see how Apple has managed to scale its operations — starting with a location on each coast of the U.S., the company has established a major presence in the biggest cities on nearly every continent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.