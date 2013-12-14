This Map Shows Which Parts Of The Country Have A Huge Gender Gap In The Workforce

The gender gap remains one of the biggest issues in the modern workplace.

A new map from Seth Kadish, who runs the must visit Vizual Statistix, uses census data to show that there’s a significant amount of regional variation in the gap in earnings between the sexes, and their presence in the workforce.

The graphic, which he let us share below, shows which parts of the country have the highest gap between men and women both in terms of earnings and composition of the workforce. The parts of the country with the darkest brown shadings have the widest gap between men and women in both categories.

As you can see, in both maps, parts of the west are the darkest brown, indicating a major advantage for men. The lighter areas are more balanced, the blue regions have a tilt in favour of women.

In the median county, a man earns $US40,980 and a woman earns $US30,281, and 42% of the workforce is female.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.