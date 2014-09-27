This Comprehensive Map Shows Just How Massive Amazon's Global Footprint Is

ChannelAdvisor CEO Scot Wingo published a blog post on Friday (via Re/code) that shows just how many warehouses Amazon has around the world, revealing the exact locations of those warehouses, too.

There are four symbols on these interactive maps: Green markers show Amazon’s operational fulfillment centres, while yellow wrenches show off fulfillment centres that are under construction. Blue stars are “sortation centres,” which are new types of buildings close to fulfillment centres that allow Amazon to bypass local airports’ sorting facilities (thanks to a partnership with USPS and UPS), so to “move a big piece of the logistics value chain INTO Amazon and away from the third-party logistics company,” according to Wingo.

According to ChannelAdvisor, which helps companies sell goods on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces like eBay, the addition of 15 sortation centres has allowed “Amazon to utilise USPS for Sunday delivery (presumably because USPS may not be able to sort and deliver fast enough for Amazon’s needs).

Though ChannelAdvisor works closely with Amazon, creating these maps through a combination of job postings, shipping address analyses and press reports, there’s no guarantee that this map, though comprehensive, is an exhaustive list of every single Amazon center in the world.

Still, it is certainly interesting to see Amazon’s global footprint, and how the company positions itself physically to help get products into customers’ hands more quickly.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

