MAP: Here's Where You'll Find The Fattest People In The World

Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategist Sarbjit Nahal published a report last month titled Globesity – The Global Fight Againsty Obesity.



“Following on from our work on water and energy efficiency, we turn our attention to another global sustainability mega-trend – obesity,” wrote Nahal.

The massive 141-page report included this map of the obesity rates across the world.

From Nahal’s report:

By 2008, c.500mn people over the age of 20 were obese. The prevalence of overweight and obese individuals was highest in the Americas (62% overweight in both sexes, and 26% obese) and lowest in South-East Asia (14% overweight in both sexes and 3% obese). In Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and Americas, over 50% of women were overweight. In all three regions, approximately half of these overweight women were obese (23%, 24% and 29%, respectively).

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

