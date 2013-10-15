MAP: New Yorkers Say These Neighborhoods Have The Hottest Residents

Last week we published a set of maps from a poll of New Yorkers about certain popular neighborhoods. While we couldn’t include every neighbourhood, we did get an excellent picture of how New Yorkers perceive their city.

One of the most interesting maps was the one which asked which neighbourhood had the most attractive people.

Here are the top five — all of which are on Manhattan — with the per cent of the vote they recieved:

Upper East Side – 18% SoHo – 11% Chelsea – 9% Midtown – 8% Upper West Side – 7%

Here’s the map of the neighborhoods with the beautiful people:

