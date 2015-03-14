Here are the most popular programming languages in every state

Programmers in Silicon Valley may get to work on a lot of sexy products, but most developers are working in the bowels of big businesses.

Here’s a map that shows what we mean.

Market research firm Frac.tl took a good hard look at programmer question-and-answer site and online hangout Experts Exchange to find the most popular programming languages in the country.

The survey looked at who was asking questions about which programming languages.

Users who were qualified as “experts” on Experts Exchange favoured PHP overwhelmingly:

Meanwhile, just going by number of questions asked, Microsoft’s .NET programming language is on the rise:

These results make sense — PHP is a scripting language that’s basically the standard among web developers, despite the fact that a lot of programmers just don’t like it very much.

Similarly, .NET is yet a Microsoft standard that isn’t exactly trendy, but it’s a way in for coders who are just getting started learning to build apps around Microsoft’s platforms — and those platforms are widely used in businesses around the country.

This survey is also a sobering reminder for the Silicon Valley set that the popularity of the latest, greatest programming languages is insignificant compared to the momentum of existing options. Trendy languages like Ruby on Rails and Swift appear nowhere on the map.





