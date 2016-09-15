A new map shows the most innovative countries in the world according to the Global Innovation Index 2016.

The map, created by The Independent’s i100, uses the data from the report and puts it all into one visualisation.

The darker the shade of red, the more innovative the country.

The Global Innovation Index ranked countries by measuring seven key metrics that enable innovation in each territory:

Infrastructure

Human capital and research

Institutions

Market sophistication

Business sophistication

Knowledge and technology outputs

Creative outputs

Switzerland ranked number one, followed by Sweden, with the United Kingdom coming in third.

The United States jumped four places to fourth since 2012 thanks to advancement in internet technologies and a booming financial sector.

African and Middle Eastern nations dominated the lower end of the list, with Yemen, Guinea, and Togo named the least innovative countries in the world.

The annual Global Innovation Index is now in its ninth year and is the most comprehensive report of its kind.

It is put together by researchers from Cornell University, the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and INSEAD Business School.

The most innovative countries parse progressive laws, boast world-class education systems, and do business intelligently and creatively.

