Map Shows The Most Hated College Basketball Team In Every State

Reddit user kmhokies35 took a survey of fellow reddit users, asking: 1) what U.S state or Canadian Province do you live in?; and 2) what college basketball team do you hate the most?

The results of the survey are shown in the map below.

Many of the results are driven by traditional conference rivalries (e.g. Ohio hates the University of Michigan and Michigan hates Ohio State). In other cases, the most hated team is driven by in-state rivalries (e.g. Utah hates BYU, Washington hates the University of Washington, and Nebraska hates Creighton).

In the absence of a dominating rivalry, other states just appear to hate Kentucky or Duke.

Here is a close-up of the northeast:

Here is a close-up of the southeast:

