MAP: The Most Expensive Places To Rent An Apartment In The US

Here’s a reason to stop complaining about the rent on your New York apartment.

According to apartment-finding website Apartment Guide, Williston, North Dakota, an oil town that’s seen explosive growth in the last few years, was the most expensive place in the country to rent an entry-level apartment.

The company looked at the average cheapest rent price for every town in the U.S. on December 31, 2013, meaning it took the price of each apartment community’s least expensive floor plan and averaged them for each Core Based Statistical Area (CBSA).

According to Apartment Guide, a 700 square-foot, one bedroom apartment in Williston can cost upwards of $US2,000 a month — more than many apartments in New York or San Francisco.

These 10 cities topped the list, with average monthly rents for entry-level apartments:

1. Williston, ND ($2,394)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($1,881)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA ($1,776)

4. Dickinson, ND ($1,733)

5. Key West, FL ($1,640)

6. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH ($1,537)

7. New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA ($1,504)

8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA ($1,411)

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($1,387)

10. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, CA ($1,346)

Hover over the interactive map to see all the regions included in Apartment Guide’s results, or visit Apartment Guide for the full report.

