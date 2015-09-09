DEUTSCHE BANK: The state of global monetary policy in one big map

Monetary policy around the world has long decoupled.

Front and center is the US where the Federal Reserve is preparing to hike rates for the first since June 2006. Since the financial crisis, the Fed has policy loose with rates near-zero in its effort to stimulate growth and inflation.

But with growth on track and inflation expectations firm, we could see the Fed hike rates as early as next week.

Meanwhile, the eurozone and Japan have their feet on the easy money gas pedals as they battle deflation and work towards staying out of recession. Economists expect China to loosen further as its economy continues to slow down.

Deutsche Bank circulated this map summarizing the state of global monetary policy for those on the go.

