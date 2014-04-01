Map Shows The Most Popular Baseball Team In Every County

Tony Manfred

Facebook made a fan map that shows which baseball team every county in the United States roots for.

It’s based on Facebook likes.

Some takeaways:

  • The Yankees are the default team in areas without a team close-by: Louisiana, southern Virginia, New Mexico, Utah etc.
  • The Mets and A’s don’t hold a single county
  • The Rangers own Texas (sorry Astros)

Here’s the entire map:

Facebook mlb mapFacebook

The Red Sox/Yankees divide:

Red sox yankees dividing lineFacebook

