Map Shows The Most Popular Baseball Team In Every County

Facebook made a fan map that shows which baseball team every county in the United States roots for.

It’s based on Facebook likes.

Some takeaways:

The Yankees are the default team in areas without a team close-by: Louisiana, southern Virginia, New Mexico, Utah etc.

The Mets and A’s don’t hold a single county

The Rangers own Texas (sorry Astros)

Here’s the entire map:

The Red Sox/Yankees divide:

