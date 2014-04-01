Map Shows The Most Popular Baseball Team In Every County

Facebook made a fan map that shows which baseball team every county in the United States roots for.
It’s based on Facebook likes.
Some takeaways:
- The Yankees are the default team in areas without a team close-by: Louisiana, southern Virginia, New Mexico, Utah etc.
- The Mets and A’s don’t hold a single county
- The Rangers own Texas (sorry Astros)
Here’s the entire map:
The Red Sox/Yankees divide:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.