These 10 Forces Could Rattle Markets Between Now And The End Of The Year

Sam Ro

There’s no shortage of risks out there that could be blamed for recent market volatility.

Growth is slowing, prices are deflating, geopolitical turmoil is elevated, and Ebola is spreading.

Those are the market drivers that have manifested.

Deutsche Bank highlighted 10 forces that could move markets between now and the end of the year.

From the firm’s “House View” report:

MapDeutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.