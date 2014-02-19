This Map Shows How Much A Gram Of Marijuana Costs Around The World

With legalization efforts in the United States becoming ever more popular, the world marijuana market is evolving. We were curious about the current state of marijuana prices around the world.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s 2013 World Drug Report, which was referenced in a new Tablet piece, marijuana prices are extremely low in Africa and South America — in most of these countries, marijuana is less than a dollar per gram.

The most expensive weed in the world, by far, is in the tiny country of Liechtenstein, where the average price of a gram is $US1,020.

Other pricey locales include Bermuda at $US124 per gram, the United Arab Emirates at $US110, Brunei at $US80, and Japan at $US75.

The United States has a wide range of prices, varying from about 25¢ per gram (or $US7 per ounce) to $US63.50 per gram ($1800 per ounce).

We made the following map using retail price data from the UN’s report.

The full UN data set, along with a number of other drug-related charts and tables, can be found on the UNODC website.

