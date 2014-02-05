Maps Show How London Tube Service Will Be Shut Down By Workers' Strike

London is bracing for the impact of a major strike by transit workers that began this evening, and will shut down most of its metro system until Friday morning.

Transport for London, which runs the Tube, will try to keep some lines running during the planned 48-hour strike by some of its employees.

To help the 3.5 million people who use the Tube every day, Matthew Frost and Geoff Marshall created a map showing the lines that will likely be running on Wednesday and Thursday. Frost and Marshall are the creators of Station Master, an award-winning app that provides helpful maps and information for Tube riders.

They’ll be updating their map throughout the strike, so check their site for the most recent version before you head out to take a ride.

Here’s where riders can go during the strike:

And here’s where the London Tube goes on a normal day. See the difference?

