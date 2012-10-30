Here Are All The Refineries And Pipelines In Hurricane Sandy's Path [MAP]

Via Gasbuddy, here’s a map showing the mid-Atlantic’s entire gasoline infrastructure against Sandy’s path.



The yellow pins are wholesale terminals, red pins are closed refineries and green pins are open refineries (as of about 11 am).

We’ve already mentioned that gas prices are likely to fall slightly as demand drops.

But that could change if any of this stuff gets damaged.

Photo: Gasbuddy

