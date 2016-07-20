Animated map shows how the world's first written languages spread

The introduction of writing systems changed the world. It allowed humans to physically express thoughts and language, as well as record events for future generations to study. Although different writing systems developed independently in different areas of the world, many are tied together by common roots.
John Haywood of Princeton University chronicles the spread of writing systems in “The New Atlas of World History: Global Events at a Glance.”
Produced by Alex Kuzoian
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.