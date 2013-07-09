How To Say 'Beer' In Every Language When Travelling In Europe [MAP]

There’s one word you need to know when traveling abroad: Beer.

Reddit user T-Other1 helpfully posted a map created by The Drey onto /r/linguisitcs that shows the various words for beer across Europe.

It’s also broken down by common pronunciation, so saying “Beer,” Ale, “Pivo,” or “Cerveza” will help you get by almost anywhere.

Anywhere, that is, unless you’re traveling in one of the outliers — sör, ludi, and jough will work in Hungary, Georgia, and the UK respectively.

