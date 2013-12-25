MAP: China Totally Dominates Global Trade

Last year, China leapfrogged the U.S. to become the world’s biggest trading nation as measured by total exports and imports of goods.

This map from Brendan O’Reilly at Chinese Relations helps put this in a global context. China is the largest bilateral trading partner for all of the countries in red, the second largest for those in orange, and the third or lower for those in yellow.

Check it out:

