MAP: Here's Your Risk Of Becoming A Victim Of A Natural Disaster

Tornadoes, hurricanes, typhoons, and earthquakes are all terrifying threats that could hit almost anywhere suddenly and cause massive destruction.

But some people are more likely to become victims of natural disasters than others depending on where they live, according to a map software developer Ramiro Gomez created using data from the United Nations’ World Risk Index. The higher a country’s score on the index, the more likely it is a person will suffer harm from a natural disaster in that country.

Check it out (and click here for an interactive version):

As the map shows, the Philippines is especially in danger of getting hit by a natural disaster.

The Washington Post calls the Philippines “one of the world’s most naturally deadly countries,” citing flash floods, earthquakes, and typhoons.

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Japan, and Central America also fare poorly when it comes to natural disasters.

The U.N. notes in its report that the risk of becoming a victim of a natural disaster greatly increases in areas where “a high level of exposure to natural hazards coincides with very vulnerable societies.”

Bangladesh and the Philippines, for example, have poor infrastructure throughout the country, putting their citizens in danger when a natural disaster strikes. That’s not the case in the United States, which has its share of extreme weather events but also has the infrastructure to deal with them.

