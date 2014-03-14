MAP: Here's Why Ukraine Fears A Russian Invasion

On Thursday, Ukraine security chief Andriy Parubiy claimed that Russia has placed 80,000 solders, 270 tanks, 370 artillery systems, and 140 combat aircraft near the Ukrainian border.

“Ukraine today is facing the threat of a full-scale invasion from various directions,” he said.

Vladimir Putin has reserved the right to intervene wherever he decides that ethnic Russians are under threat of “lawlessness.”

“Russia is aware of its responsibility for the lives of compatriots and fellow citizens in Ukraine and reserves the right to take people under its protection,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday following the death of at least one protester in Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk.

This map, created by Facebook user Smitry Tymchuk, illustrates the threat that Parubiy referred to:

