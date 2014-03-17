MAP: Here's Where Tesla Is Banned From Selling Cars

Forbes contributor Mark Rogowsky made this map to show where Tesla is banned from selling cars, where it’s legal to sell cars, and where it’s in the middle of a legislative fight over selling its cars.

This week New Jersey banned Tesla’s direct-to-consumers sales model. Traditionally, auto companies sell their cars through independent dealers. Tesla doesn’t do this because it wants to control the sales process since electric cars are still new and need explanation. Also, it doesn’t make money off servicing the car, which is how dealers make their money.

If Tesla’s sales model ban continues to spread through the country it’s going to be a challenge for Elon Musk’s electric car company.

