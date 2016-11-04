MAP: Here's when the polls close in the US election

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Here’s when polling stations close in each state in next week’s US presidential election, Tuesday, November 8 (November 9 in Australia)

The chart comes courtesy of Morgan Stanley:

7pm EST in the US is 11am AEDT For those in Australia– so we’ll be in the thick of it.

270 electoral votes are required to win the presidency.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.