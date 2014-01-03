MAP: Here's The Wall Of Snow Headed To NYC That Everyone's Talking About

twitter The light blue is snow.

A relatively large snow storm is heading to the North East, starting within the next couple hours. New York and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency, New York City has stopped express service on the subways.

The map looks scary, but doesn’t say how much we will actually get. The city will probably get around 8 inches of snow overnight, have some heavy winds, and pretty cold temperatures. It’s set to start around 6pm. People have been sharing this map around twitter showing the blue wall of snow that’s about to engulf us. Here’s another view:

Some here in the city are freaking out, as New York entered a state of emergency.

SNOW ALERT! Track the storm with the FREE Storm Team 4 app. The latest snow totals + temps. http://t.co/pbVqhLSl19 pic.twitter.com/eiPlsRJ2Wk

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2014

The storm is likely to be worse in Boston than here in New York. They could get a couple feet of snow, most of which will come down within a few hours overnight:

The low will be -6 degrees:

