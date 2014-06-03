MAP: Here's Where You Should Move If You Want The Most Sunshine

Where you live makes a big difference in how much sunlight you’ll see each year.

Data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mapped by Metric Maps and posted on Reddit, shows sunshine patterns across the U.S.

Check it out:

The data is broken down by county and represented in kilojoules per square meter. As you can see, there’s a big divide between north and south.

Cleveland, Seattle, and Pittsburgh are some of the darkest cities in the U.S. The entire Southwest is very sunny comparatively, while the deep South, which gets more rain, sees less sunshine than its neighbouring westerly states.

This map might look depressing for northerners, but when compared to Europe, the U.S. doesn’t look so bad:

This map measures sunshine duration in hours per year, and it shows that the entire U.S. sees more sunshine than most of Europe.

