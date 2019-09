Deutsche Bank has published its “Equity House View” report, which includes a map of economic anecdotes from various business sectors in the U.S., Europe and China.

Summary: everyone’s looking pretty good.

Most notable: Europe has eliminated all its “red boxes,” which indicate negative news. That wasn’t the case in April.

Check it out:

