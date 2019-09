This map from Morgan Stanley is a fantastic insta-snapshot of the world’s biggest social networks: how many users they have, where they’re dominant, and how fast they’re growing or shrinking.

The only thing it’s kind of missing are the new messaging platforms, like SnapChat, which theoretically pose an existential threat to all of these.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.