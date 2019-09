Yelp posted this infographic on July 17 in celebration of its first 20 million reviews (via Paul Kedrosky).



The map shows how reviews were spread around the country. Bi-Rite Cremery in San Francisco is the most reviewed at 1,837. Note also the impressive growth in users and reviews.

[Click for full-size]

Click for larger image

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.