This animation shows the complex features of Pluto that rival anything we've seen in the solar system

In July, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft took us to Pluto for the first time. The photos the craft sent back so far have astounded researchers. New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern says “Pluto is showing us a diversity of landforms and complexity of processes that rival anything we’ve seen in the solar system.” As the craft continues to transmit photos back to Earth, scientists are learning more and more about the fascinating dwarf planet at the edge of our solar system.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.