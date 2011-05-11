MAP OF THE DAY: 12,000 Empty Buildings That Are Owned And Maintained By The Government

Excess government properties are like a placebo in the government debt fight.



Everyone wants to get rid of them. Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to hold onto the 14,000 or so properties that cost billions of tax dollars to maintain. If Washington can’t find the wherewithal to ditch this cost, then budget reform really is impossible.

Now some graphics from the White House:

