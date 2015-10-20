Animated map shows every nuclear bomb explosion in history

On July 16th, 1945, the United States conducted the world’s first test of a nuclear weapon. Less than a month later, two bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, bringing about the end of the Second World War. No nuclear bombs have been used as weapons since the attacks on Japan, but thousands of tests have been conducted — primarily by the US and USSR throughout the Cold War.

